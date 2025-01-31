Left Menu

Europa League Knockout Phase Playoff Draw Announced

The Europa League knockout phase playoffs draw has been revealed. Top eight teams head to the last 16, while teams placed ninth to 24th face off in two-legged playoffs. Match-ups include FC Twente vs. Bodo/Glimt, and Porto vs. AS Roma. The playoffs occur from February 13 to 20.

The Europa League knockout phase playoffs draw has been announced, creating excitement among football fans. The top eight sides have automatically secured their spots in the last 16, leaving teams ranked ninth to 24th to battle in a compelling round of two-legged playoffs.

The thrilling match-ups include FC Twente against Bodo/Glimt, Union SG versus Ajax Amsterdam, and Porto facing off against AS Roma, among others. Football enthusiasts can expect intense matches as teams vie for a position in the next round.

The playoffs are scheduled with the first leg on February 13 and the second leg on February 20. The draw for the last 16 will momentously take place on February 21, determining the next stage of exciting fixtures.

