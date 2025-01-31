Left Menu

Virat Kohli Honored for 100 Tests by DDCA

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli was honored by the Delhi and District Cricket Association for his milestone achievement of playing 100 Test matches. Despite reaching this milestone in March 2022, the DDCA used his presence in Delhi for a Ranji Trophy match to felicitate him.

Updated: 31-01-2025 19:53 IST
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli received recognition from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for completing 100 Test matches, a feat he attained in March 2022. Kohli has participated in 23 more Tests since that pivotal game.

During his recent appearance in the national capital for a Ranji Trophy match, his first since November 2012, DDCA seized the opportunity to celebrate his accomplishment. Kohli joins the ranks of fellow Delhi cricketers Ishant Sharma and Virender Sehwag in reaching the 100 Test milestone.

In a brief ceremony after the close of play on day two, DDCA president Rohan Jaitely honored Kohli with a memento and shawl. A DDCA official noted, "This was pending for a long time. As he was here, we thought to honor him." Previously, DDCA had gifted Kohli's family a Rs 75 lakh cheque for India's T20 World Cup victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

