Ishant Sharma Penalized for IPL Code of Conduct Breach
Gujarat Titans' bowler Ishant Sharma was fined 25% of his match fee and received a demerit point after breaching the IPL Code of Conduct against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The infraction, admitted by Sharma, falls under Article 2.2, involving misuse of match equipment.
Ishant Sharma, a pacer for the Gujarat Titans, faces disciplinary action after breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The bowler has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and has had a demerit point added to his record.
The infraction, which Sharma admitted to, aligns with a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code, relating specifically to the abuse of cricket or ground equipment during a match.
Sharma struggled during the game, allowing 53 runs in four overs without taking a wicket—adding to his challenging record this season where he's allowed 107 runs in three games with just one wicket to his name.
