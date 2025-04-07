Ishant Sharma Penalized for IPL Code of Conduct Breach

Ishant Sharma, a pacer for the Gujarat Titans, faces disciplinary action after breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The bowler has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and has had a demerit point added to his record.

The infraction, which Sharma admitted to, aligns with a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code, relating specifically to the abuse of cricket or ground equipment during a match.

Sharma struggled during the game, allowing 53 runs in four overs without taking a wicket—adding to his challenging record this season where he's allowed 107 runs in three games with just one wicket to his name.

(With inputs from agencies.)