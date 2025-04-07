Left Menu

Ishant Sharma Penalized: A Rough Day for the Gujarat Titans Seamer

Gujarat Titans' bowler Ishant Sharma was fined and penalized after breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He conceded 53 runs in four overs, struggling throughout the season. However, Gujarat Titans secured a comfortable victory, advancing to second place in the league standings.

Updated: 07-04-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 11:06 IST
Ishant Sharma (Photo: Ishant Sharma/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Seasoned seamer Ishant Sharma of the Gujarat Titans has been penalized by receiving one demerit point and a fine amounting to 25% of his match fees due to an IPL Code of Conduct breach. This announcement was made by the Indian Premier League (IPL) following their Sunday face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In an official statement from the IPL, it was confirmed that Ishant Sharma admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the match referee Javagal Srinath's imposed sanctions during the match held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. For such breaches, the referee's decision stands final and binding.

During the match, the 36-year-old Sharma witnessed a challenging performance, conceding 53 runs in just four overs, becoming the most expensive bowler across both teams. Despite this, Gujarat Titans triumphed, led by skipper Shubman Gill's unbeaten 61 off 43 balls, cruising to a seven-wicket win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

