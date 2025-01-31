Lahiri's Steady Play Keeps Him in Contention at International Series India

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri displayed greater composure in the second round of the International Series India, scoring a one-under 71 to nearly break into the top-10 on Friday.

Starting from the 10th tee, Lahiri nailed three birdies but suffered two bogeys, resulting in a 72-71 total and tying him for 11th when play was halted due to darkness. Lahiri reflected on his performance, noting a better rhythm and improved ball striking compared to the previous day, as he hit 15 or 16 greens. He felt he missed a few shot opportunities but was pleased with his comfort level on the challenging course.

Meanwhile, Colombian Joaquin Nieman delivered the only bogey-free round so far, posting a 68 with one eagle and two birdies after an opening 70 to lead at six-under. Half the field still needs to complete the second round, causing the third round to potentially face delays despite plans for a shotgun start.

