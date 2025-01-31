Pandya and Dube's Heroics Anchor India in T20I Clash

In a thrilling T20I encounter, commanding half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube propelled India to a total of 181 for 9 against England. The match took place on Friday, where India was initially sent in to bat.

India found themselves in a precarious position at 12 for 3 before Pandya and Dube combined forces to create a stabilizing 87-run partnership. This effort pushed India's score past the competing 150-mark.

Complementing Pandya and Dube's innings, Rinku Singh contributed 30 runs off 26 balls, while Abhishek Sharma swiftly added 29 from 19 balls. England's Saqib Mahmood emerged as the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 35 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)