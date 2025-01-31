Left Menu

Pandya and Dube's Heroics Anchor India in T20I Clash

Against England, India recovered from a shaky start to post a competitive total of 181 for 9 in the fourth T20I. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube's crucial partnership of 87 runs stabilized the innings, while Saqib Mahmood led England's bowling attack with three wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:51 IST
Pandya and Dube's Heroics Anchor India in T20I Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling T20I encounter, commanding half-centuries from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube propelled India to a total of 181 for 9 against England. The match took place on Friday, where India was initially sent in to bat.

India found themselves in a precarious position at 12 for 3 before Pandya and Dube combined forces to create a stabilizing 87-run partnership. This effort pushed India's score past the competing 150-mark.

Complementing Pandya and Dube's innings, Rinku Singh contributed 30 runs off 26 balls, while Abhishek Sharma swiftly added 29 from 19 balls. England's Saqib Mahmood emerged as the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 35 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025