FIA Tightens Grip on Aero-elasticity in Formula One

The governing body of Formula One, the FIA, has announced the implementation of more stringent tests on the aerodynamic components of the racing cars. These measures aim to eliminate ongoing disputes over flexible wings for the upcoming 2025 season.

Initially, the new regulations will focus on rear wings, beginning at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, while front wing tests will follow at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 1. This phased introduction allows teams to adjust without discarding their current equipment.

In a bid to promote fair competition, the FIA has made a notable policy reversal from its previous stance last month, when it expressed no intent to alter front wing evaluations. The move follows concerns about teams exploiting aero-elasticity, with McLaren making minor wing modifications post-discussions in Singapore last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)