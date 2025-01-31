Left Menu

FIA Tightens Grip on Aero-elasticity in Formula One

The FIA is introducing stricter front and rear wing load tests in Formula One to curb bodywork flexibility controversies for the 2025 season. The phased approach starts with rear wing checks in Australia and extends to front wings in Spain. This marks a strategic shift to ensure fair racing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The governing body of Formula One, the FIA, has announced the implementation of more stringent tests on the aerodynamic components of the racing cars. These measures aim to eliminate ongoing disputes over flexible wings for the upcoming 2025 season.

Initially, the new regulations will focus on rear wings, beginning at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, while front wing tests will follow at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 1. This phased introduction allows teams to adjust without discarding their current equipment.

In a bid to promote fair competition, the FIA has made a notable policy reversal from its previous stance last month, when it expressed no intent to alter front wing evaluations. The move follows concerns about teams exploiting aero-elasticity, with McLaren making minor wing modifications post-discussions in Singapore last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

