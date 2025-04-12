McLaren Dominate Bahrain GP Practice: Piastri Shines

In a show of dominance, McLaren set the pace during the final practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday. Australian driver Oscar Piastri impressed by securing the fastest lap, while teammate Lando Norris followed closely, enhancing McLaren's stronghold at the top.

Defending champion Max Verstappen finished in eighth place, falling behind competitors, while Charles Leclerc of Ferrari took third, despite losing a wing mirror earlier in the session. 'I can't believe how fast those McLarens are,' Alpine's Pierre Gasly radioed, highlighting McLaren's unexpected performance.

Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race promise cooler conditions under floodlights. Notably, George Russell struggled with grip, echoing the challenging driving conditions, as Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber stopped unexpectedly on track. The session concluded with McLaren poised as a formidable contender in this season's lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)