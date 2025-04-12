McLaren Dominate Bahrain GP Practice: Piastri Shines
McLaren topped the final Bahrain Grand Prix practice, with Oscar Piastri leading and Lando Norris seconds behind. Max Verstappen ranked eighth, with Charles Leclerc in third. The session saw unusual incidents, including mirror loss for Leclerc, and Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber stopping due to anti-stall.
In a show of dominance, McLaren set the pace during the final practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday. Australian driver Oscar Piastri impressed by securing the fastest lap, while teammate Lando Norris followed closely, enhancing McLaren's stronghold at the top.
Defending champion Max Verstappen finished in eighth place, falling behind competitors, while Charles Leclerc of Ferrari took third, despite losing a wing mirror earlier in the session. 'I can't believe how fast those McLarens are,' Alpine's Pierre Gasly radioed, highlighting McLaren's unexpected performance.
Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race promise cooler conditions under floodlights. Notably, George Russell struggled with grip, echoing the challenging driving conditions, as Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber stopped unexpectedly on track. The session concluded with McLaren poised as a formidable contender in this season's lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lando Norris: The Driving Force Behind McLaren's Rise
Max Verstappen Hints at Future with Honda Post-Red Bull Partnership
Lando Norris Leads in First Practice at Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen Secures Pole at Japanese Grand Prix Amid Track Resurfacing Surprises
Lando Norris Dominates Japanese Grand Prix Practice Sessions