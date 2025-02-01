Left Menu

Dupont's Dazzling Return Lights Up France's Six Nations Triumph

Antoine Dupont returned to lead France to a decisive Six Nations victory over Wales, contributing to a 43-0 win with a trio of assists. France's wingers, Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, also shone, as Wales suffered their 13th consecutive defeat. France faces England next in the tournament.

01-02-2025
Antoine Dupont made a resounding return to the Six Nations, orchestrating France's 43-0 triumph over Wales. Dupont, returning after skipping last year's event for the Olympic Rugby Sevens, provided three crucial assists, as France dominated in a game that highlighted Welsh weaknesses.

The French team's victory featured standout performances from wingers Theo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey, each scoring doubles, complemented by tries from Julien Marchand, Emilien Gailleton, and Gregory Alldritt. With their 13th consecutive test defeat, Wales will need to regroup ahead of their match against Italy.

France's success sets up a pivotal clash against England at Twickenham. Despite resistance, Dupont's skills, highlighted by a superb crossfield kick, proved too much for Wales. The next challenge will be without Romain Ntamack, following his red card ruling him out of the upcoming fixture.

