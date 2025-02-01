Left Menu

Wales Seeks Redemption After Humbling Defeat

Wales suffered their 13th successive defeat in Paris, losing 43-0 to France. Despite a promising start, Warren Gatland's team was undone by indiscipline and failed to score. Captain Jac Morgan acknowledged their shortcomings but remained optimistic about future improvements as they face a crucial match against Italy next.

Updated: 01-02-2025 04:39 IST
Wales Seeks Redemption After Humbling Defeat
Wales faced a significant challenge against France in Paris, culminating in a demoralizing 43-0 loss, their 13th straight defeat. This notable loss marks the first zero scoreline for Wales in this competition since 1998.

Under Warren Gatland's coaching, the team's lack of discipline was apparent as they conceded 12 penalties, with two players sent to the sin-bin. Captain Jac Morgan highlighted the team's failure to capitalize on opportunities and emphasized their need for unity and improvement.

Despite a strong start, Wales struggled as French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont dominated the game in favor of France. Coach Gatland recognized the challenges ahead, preparing for a critical match against Italy, which could avoid a winless Six Nations season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

