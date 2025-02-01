Wales Seeks Redemption After Humbling Defeat

Wales faced a significant challenge against France in Paris, culminating in a demoralizing 43-0 loss, their 13th straight defeat. This notable loss marks the first zero scoreline for Wales in this competition since 1998.

Under Warren Gatland's coaching, the team's lack of discipline was apparent as they conceded 12 penalties, with two players sent to the sin-bin. Captain Jac Morgan highlighted the team's failure to capitalize on opportunities and emphasized their need for unity and improvement.

Despite a strong start, Wales struggled as French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont dominated the game in favor of France. Coach Gatland recognized the challenges ahead, preparing for a critical match against Italy, which could avoid a winless Six Nations season.

(With inputs from agencies.)