Cricket Titans: Ponting Predicts India vs Australia Finale in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Ricky Ponting forecasts India and Australia as the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 finalists, with England and South Africa as semifinalists. Pakistan, the unpredictable contender, could pose a challenge. Former India coach Ravi Shastri agrees with Ponting, and the tournament is set to commence on February 19 in Pakistan.

Cricketing legend and ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has forecasted an India vs Australia showdown in the finals of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to commence on February 19 in Pakistan. According to Ponting, England and South Africa will round out the top four as semifinalists.

In the latest episode of The ICC Review, former India head coach Ravi Shastri echoed Ponting's predictions. During a conversation with Sanjana Ganesan, both agreed that India's and Australia's formidable lineups and recent successes make them strong contenders for the final match.

Ponting cited the historical dominance of both sides, as they have each won the tournament twice and recently faced off in the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. However, he noted that Pakistan, despite its unpredictability, is a strong contender, having shown impressive form in recent ODI series.

Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, buoyed by past victories, aims to repeat its 2017 Champion Trophy success. As defending champions, they bring additional motivation to the competition. The much-anticipated tournament starts on February 19, with the final showdown set for March 9.

