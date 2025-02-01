Bengaluru Jawans Triumph: Secures Spot in World Pickleball League Finals
Bengaluru Jawans showcased a stellar performance, defeating Hyderabad Superstars to secure their place in the World Pickleball League finals. Key players Jack Foster and Katerina Stewart led the charge with decisive victories, culminating in a 3-2 triumph for Bengaluru, advancing to the finals at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.
Bengaluru Jawans, leaders in the league, clinched a spot in the World Pickleball League finals after defeating Hyderabad Superstars in a thrilling match on Saturday at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. The climactic showdown will take place on Sunday.
Jack Foster, representing Bengaluru, delivered an exceptional performance in the men's singles, building a swift 10-0 lead against his Hyderabad opponent, Ross Whittaker, showcasing strength and accuracy, and finishing with a commanding 24-9 victory.
Despite a setback when Hyderabad won the women's doubles, Bengaluru's strong men's doubles and singles victories secured their lead. Katerina Stewart sealed the deal with a dominant performance, ensuring Bengaluru's advancement to the finals, despite a late Hyderabad win in mixed doubles.
