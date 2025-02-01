Left Menu

Bengaluru Jawans Triumph: Secures Spot in World Pickleball League Finals

Bengaluru Jawans showcased a stellar performance, defeating Hyderabad Superstars to secure their place in the World Pickleball League finals. Key players Jack Foster and Katerina Stewart led the charge with decisive victories, culminating in a 3-2 triumph for Bengaluru, advancing to the finals at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:55 IST
Bengaluru Jawans Triumph: Secures Spot in World Pickleball League Finals
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Jawans, leaders in the league, clinched a spot in the World Pickleball League finals after defeating Hyderabad Superstars in a thrilling match on Saturday at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. The climactic showdown will take place on Sunday.

Jack Foster, representing Bengaluru, delivered an exceptional performance in the men's singles, building a swift 10-0 lead against his Hyderabad opponent, Ross Whittaker, showcasing strength and accuracy, and finishing with a commanding 24-9 victory.

Despite a setback when Hyderabad won the women's doubles, Bengaluru's strong men's doubles and singles victories secured their lead. Katerina Stewart sealed the deal with a dominant performance, ensuring Bengaluru's advancement to the finals, despite a late Hyderabad win in mixed doubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025