Bengaluru Jawans Triumph: Secures Spot in World Pickleball League Finals

Bengaluru Jawans, leaders in the league, clinched a spot in the World Pickleball League finals after defeating Hyderabad Superstars in a thrilling match on Saturday at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. The climactic showdown will take place on Sunday.

Jack Foster, representing Bengaluru, delivered an exceptional performance in the men's singles, building a swift 10-0 lead against his Hyderabad opponent, Ross Whittaker, showcasing strength and accuracy, and finishing with a commanding 24-9 victory.

Despite a setback when Hyderabad won the women's doubles, Bengaluru's strong men's doubles and singles victories secured their lead. Katerina Stewart sealed the deal with a dominant performance, ensuring Bengaluru's advancement to the finals, despite a late Hyderabad win in mixed doubles.

(With inputs from agencies.)