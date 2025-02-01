Left Menu

Cricket Giants and Rising Stars Shine at BCCI Awards

The BCCI Awards celebrated iconic cricketers, honoring Sachin Tendulkar with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, and Jasprit Bumrah with the Polly Umrigar Award. Smriti Mandhana, Ravichandran Ashwin, and others were also recognized for exceptional performances, marking a memorable year for Indian cricket across various levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:24 IST
Cricket Giants and Rising Stars Shine at BCCI Awards
Sachin Tendulkar
  • Country:
  • India

The BCCI Awards ceremony recently lauded cricket legends and up-and-coming stars for their exemplary contributions to the sport. The event saw the legendary Sachin Tendulkar honored with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his enduring impact on international cricket.

Current pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claimed the Polly Umrigar Award for Best Men's International Cricketer of 2023-24, further solidifying his status as a pivotal figure in India's cricket success. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana was celebrated as the Best International Cricketer of 2023-24 in the women's category.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, and Deepti Sharma were among the notable cricketers receiving special awards for outstanding performances. The Mumbai Cricket Association also thrived, securing numerous titles including the Ranji Trophy and the Irani Cup, cementing their dominance in domestic cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025