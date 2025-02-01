Cricket Giants and Rising Stars Shine at BCCI Awards

The BCCI Awards ceremony recently lauded cricket legends and up-and-coming stars for their exemplary contributions to the sport. The event saw the legendary Sachin Tendulkar honored with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his enduring impact on international cricket.

Current pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claimed the Polly Umrigar Award for Best Men's International Cricketer of 2023-24, further solidifying his status as a pivotal figure in India's cricket success. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana was celebrated as the Best International Cricketer of 2023-24 in the women's category.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, and Deepti Sharma were among the notable cricketers receiving special awards for outstanding performances. The Mumbai Cricket Association also thrived, securing numerous titles including the Ranji Trophy and the Irani Cup, cementing their dominance in domestic cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)