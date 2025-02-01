Cricket Titans Honored: Sachin Tendulkar's Legacy and Rising Stars Shine

Sachin Tendulkar, a cricketing legend whose records have withstood the test of time, was honored with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award. The accolade celebrates his 24-year illustrious career, during which he became the record-holder for the most runs in Test and ODI history.

At the BCCI awards, current India star Jasprit Bumrah received the Polly Umrigar Award for Best Men's International Cricketer, while Smriti Mandhana was named Best International Cricketer in the women's category. These awards highlight both the enduring influence of seasoned players and the promise of young talents in cricket.

The event also recognized newcomers like Sarfaraz Khan and Asha Sobhana for their significant contributions on the international stage, underlining India's depth in cricketing talent. The Madhya Pradesh umpire Akshay Totre was awarded Best Umpire, showcasing the sport's excellence beyond just players.

