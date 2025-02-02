Left Menu

Pebble Beach Showdown: European Stars Shine Amidst Brutal Conditions

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Sepp Straka lead a thrilling Pebble Beach Pro-Am, battling fierce weather conditions reminiscent of the historic 'Crosby Clambake.' This dramatic event saw Straka maintain a narrow lead over McIlroy and Lowry, setting up an intense final round with elite golfers tightly packed at the top.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pebblebeach | Updated: 02-02-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 09:38 IST
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rekindled memories of golf's past amid challenging weather conditions reminiscent of the 'Crosby Clambake.' Despite the absence of amateurs and celebrities, McIlroy successfully navigated the course.

Sepp Straka's tenacity saw him reclaim a strong position with key birdies, securing a slender lead. Meanwhile, Shane Lowry's impressive birdie-eagle-birdie start exemplified his ability to contend in tough conditions, raising hopes for a final-round triumph.

This thrilling tournament now faces an exhilarating climax, with McIlroy and Lowry poised to challenge Straka, ensuring the curtain falls with high drama on a memorable contest set amidst the picturesque yet punishing Pebble Beach landscape.

