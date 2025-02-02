Pebble Beach Showdown: European Stars Shine Amidst Brutal Conditions

Rory McIlroy's performance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rekindled memories of golf's past amid challenging weather conditions reminiscent of the 'Crosby Clambake.' Despite the absence of amateurs and celebrities, McIlroy successfully navigated the course.

Sepp Straka's tenacity saw him reclaim a strong position with key birdies, securing a slender lead. Meanwhile, Shane Lowry's impressive birdie-eagle-birdie start exemplified his ability to contend in tough conditions, raising hopes for a final-round triumph.

This thrilling tournament now faces an exhilarating climax, with McIlroy and Lowry poised to challenge Straka, ensuring the curtain falls with high drama on a memorable contest set amidst the picturesque yet punishing Pebble Beach landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)