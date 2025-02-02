Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Tips India and Australia as ICC Champions Trophy Favourites

Ricky Ponting predicts India and Australia as top contenders for the ICC Champions Trophy, highlighting their player quality and past performances. The tournament will be held in Pakistan and Dubai. While Pakistan shows potential, fresh from a strong ODI performance, India and Australia remain the teams to beat.

Updated: 02-02-2025 13:08 IST
  United Arab Emirates

Ricky Ponting, the legendary former Australian cricket captain, has identified India and Australia as the frontrunners for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. His confidence stems from the high caliber of players in both nations and their recent track record in major international cricket events.

The esteemed 50-over international tournament is set to unfold from February 19 to March 9 across venues in Pakistan and Dubai. Both India and Australia have historically excelled, each securing the trophy twice in previous editions.

Despite this, Ponting warns against discounting Pakistan, the defending champions, who are compelling contenders following an impressive spree in one-day international series last year. Their unpredictable nature could inject an exciting twist into the tournament's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

