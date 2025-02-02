Jammu and Kashmir Kicks Off Global Football Coaching Initiative with Dutch Expertise
Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, in partnership with the KNVB Dutch Football Association, has launched a new football coaching course. The initiative aims to enhance coaching standards in the region with 35 local coaches participating in the KNVB world coaches program. The program focuses on grassroots development.
The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, in partnership with the KNVB Dutch Football Association, has rolled out a new football coaching course, marking a pivotal development in the region's sports scene. Officials reported the course aims to elevate coaching standards through international expertise.
This international initiative is a first for the union territory, providing 35 local coaches with participation in the KNVB world coaches program. This program, established by the Royal Netherlands Football Association, has a strong presence in India and seeks to improve grassroots football by empowering local coaches with top-tier training.
The course, running for five days, takes place at Mini Stadium Parade in Jammu and is led by Dutch instructors Roger Schouwenaar and Raimond Massop. Both hold UEFA-A Coaching Licenses and bring over two decades of experience. The initiative is expected to foster further collaborations between the Dutch Football Federation and J&K Government.
