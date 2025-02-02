Jammu and Kashmir Kicks Off Global Football Coaching Initiative with Dutch Expertise

The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, in partnership with the KNVB Dutch Football Association, has rolled out a new football coaching course, marking a pivotal development in the region's sports scene. Officials reported the course aims to elevate coaching standards through international expertise.

This international initiative is a first for the union territory, providing 35 local coaches with participation in the KNVB world coaches program. This program, established by the Royal Netherlands Football Association, has a strong presence in India and seeks to improve grassroots football by empowering local coaches with top-tier training.

The course, running for five days, takes place at Mini Stadium Parade in Jammu and is led by Dutch instructors Roger Schouwenaar and Raimond Massop. Both hold UEFA-A Coaching Licenses and bring over two decades of experience. The initiative is expected to foster further collaborations between the Dutch Football Federation and J&K Government.

