Left Menu

Real Kashmir and Namdhari FC Shine in High-Stakes I-League Encounters

Real Kashmir FC maintained their unbeaten home run with a 2-0 victory against Shillong Lajong FC, while Namdhari FC reclaimed their top spot with a win over Delhi FC. Aminou Bouba and Kamal Issah scored for Real Kashmir, and Bhupinder Singh and Cledson Carvalho Dasilva were the heroes for Namdhari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:25 IST
Real Kashmir and Namdhari FC Shine in High-Stakes I-League Encounters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of football prowess, Real Kashmir FC continued their unbeaten streak at home, securing a decisive 2-0 victory against Shillong Lajong FC in Srinagar. Aminou Bouba opened the scoring with a header in first-half stoppage time, marking his third goal of the season.

Despite efforts from Lajong to equalize, Real Kashmir's defense held strong, and Kamal Issah sealed the win in the 88th minute with a swift finish from a Mohammed Aqib pass. Real Kashmir have now climbed to fourth in the I-League standings with 19 points from 12 matches, while Lajong remains seventh.

In another crucial match, Namdhari FC outplayed Delhi FC in Punjab, reclaiming the top spot in the I-League. Bhupinder Singh's 30th-minute goal, followed by Cledson Carvalho Dasilva's strike in the 52nd minute, secured Namdhari's position with 24 points. In contrast, Delhi FC struggles at the 11th position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025