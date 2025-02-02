Real Kashmir and Namdhari FC Shine in High-Stakes I-League Encounters

In a thrilling display of football prowess, Real Kashmir FC continued their unbeaten streak at home, securing a decisive 2-0 victory against Shillong Lajong FC in Srinagar. Aminou Bouba opened the scoring with a header in first-half stoppage time, marking his third goal of the season.

Despite efforts from Lajong to equalize, Real Kashmir's defense held strong, and Kamal Issah sealed the win in the 88th minute with a swift finish from a Mohammed Aqib pass. Real Kashmir have now climbed to fourth in the I-League standings with 19 points from 12 matches, while Lajong remains seventh.

In another crucial match, Namdhari FC outplayed Delhi FC in Punjab, reclaiming the top spot in the I-League. Bhupinder Singh's 30th-minute goal, followed by Cledson Carvalho Dasilva's strike in the 52nd minute, secured Namdhari's position with 24 points. In contrast, Delhi FC struggles at the 11th position.

(With inputs from agencies.)