Bizarre Tennis Victory: Belgium's Dramatic Davis Cup Win

In a dramatic Davis Cup match, Belgium defeated Chile after a controversial incident involving Cristian Garin and Zizou Bergs, leading to Chile receiving game penalties. Belgium's win secured their place in the next round, while France, Spain, and Hungary also advanced in their respective matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 04:48 IST
Belgium's tennis team secured a remarkable victory over Chile in the Davis Cup, marked by a controversial incident during the final singles match involving Chile's Cristian Garin and Belgium's Zizou Bergs.

Bergs and Garin were deadlocked at 5-5 in the final set when a celebratory collision at the net resulted in Garin's fall. Despite being cleared by medical staff, Garin did not return to play, leading to penalties against Chile and awarding Belgium a decisive victory.

France, Spain, and Hungary also progressed past their first-round matches, setting up thrilling encounters in the next round, while runners-up Netherlands await entry in September's qualifiers.

