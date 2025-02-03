Bizarre Tennis Victory: Belgium's Dramatic Davis Cup Win

Belgium's tennis team secured a remarkable victory over Chile in the Davis Cup, marked by a controversial incident during the final singles match involving Chile's Cristian Garin and Belgium's Zizou Bergs.

Bergs and Garin were deadlocked at 5-5 in the final set when a celebratory collision at the net resulted in Garin's fall. Despite being cleared by medical staff, Garin did not return to play, leading to penalties against Chile and awarding Belgium a decisive victory.

France, Spain, and Hungary also progressed past their first-round matches, setting up thrilling encounters in the next round, while runners-up Netherlands await entry in September's qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)