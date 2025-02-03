Thrilling Victories and Musical Extravaganza: Highlights from ISPL Season 2

The Indian Street Premier League's (ISPL) second season witnessed a pulse-pounding day of cricket action at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium, where KVN Bangalore Strikers narrowly defeated Tiigers of Kolkata by six runs. This victory finally opened their account in the tournament, as noted in the ISPL press release.

Falcon Risers Hyderabad earlier set the tone with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Srinagar ke Veer, marking their fourth win in the ongoing competition. Leading this clinical performance was Hyderabad's bowler Parveen Kumar, who dismantled Srinagar's top order, restricting them to a modest 62 for 8.

The entertainment extended beyond cricket with a captivating musical interlude by Arunachal Pradesh's sensation Rito Riba, enthralling the crowd with his soulful melodies. As the tournament progresses, Majhi Mumbai is set to take on Tiigers of Kolkata, while Srinagar ke Veer prepares to face KVN Bangalore Strikers in the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)