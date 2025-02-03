Controversial Picks Ignite Debate Over Pakistan's Champions Trophy Squad

The inclusion of certain players in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy has left fans and former cricketers astounded. Social media buzzes with debates, primarily questioning the selection of Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah.

Prominent players such as Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Irfan Khan were dropped to make room for them, while Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, and Sajid Khan were not selected. Geo News reports cite Imam-ul-Haq's fitness issues and indiscipline as reasons for his exclusion, while Sajid Khan's lack of experience in white-ball cricket cost him a spot.

Mohammad Rizwan will helm the team following Babar Azam's T20 World Cup exit. Pakistan is set to gear up for the tournament with a tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand, paving the way for rigorous preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)