Left Menu

Controversial Picks Ignite Debate Over Pakistan's Champions Trophy Squad

The inclusion of players Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy has sparked debates among fans and former cricketers. Questions linger as notable names like Imam-ul-Haq and Sajid Khan miss out due to fitness woes, indiscipline, and lack of experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:27 IST
Controversial Picks Ignite Debate Over Pakistan's Champions Trophy Squad
Pakistan team (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The inclusion of certain players in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy has left fans and former cricketers astounded. Social media buzzes with debates, primarily questioning the selection of Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah.

Prominent players such as Abdullah Shafique and Muhammad Irfan Khan were dropped to make room for them, while Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, and Sajid Khan were not selected. Geo News reports cite Imam-ul-Haq's fitness issues and indiscipline as reasons for his exclusion, while Sajid Khan's lack of experience in white-ball cricket cost him a spot.

Mohammad Rizwan will helm the team following Babar Azam's T20 World Cup exit. Pakistan is set to gear up for the tournament with a tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand, paving the way for rigorous preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025