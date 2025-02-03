Legends Unite: International Masters League Set to Thrill Cricket Fans

The cricketing world is set for an exhilarating treat as cricket legends gear up for the inaugural edition of the International Masters League. This exciting competition, featuring icons like Chris Gayle, Makhaya Ntini, and Monty Panesar, will kick off on February 22.

Participants, representing nations including West Indies, South Africa, and England, will showcase their enduring skills across venues in Navi Mumbai, Rajkot, and Raipur until March 16. The tournament aims to revive the magic of cricket's past with six teams including representatives from India, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Australia, and England.

The anticipation is palpable among fans and players alike. Gayle gleefully anticipates energizing the league with his signature 'Universe Boss' style, while Ntini promises unyielding and spectacular matches. Participation of greats like India's Yuvraj Singh adds more excitement to this formidable lineup, ensuring a memorable cricketing spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)