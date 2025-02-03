Travis Head and Adam Zampa Shine at Australian Cricket Awards 2025

Travis Head and Adam Zampa emerged as the standout winners at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025 in Melbourne on Monday. Head, a prolific opener for Australia, received the Men's ODI Player of the Year award after amassing 252 runs in five matches, boasting an impressive average of 63.00 and a strike rate of 120.00.

The 31-year-old Head was Australia's leading run-scorer last year, accumulating 1,399 runs across 29 matches with an average of 42.39. This included four centuries and a best score of 154*. In the Test format, Head contributed 608 runs at an average of 40.53. He continues to excel across formats, also securing the Allan Border Medal.

Adam Zampa earned accolades as the Men's T20I Player of the Year. With 95 T20I appearances, Zampa has claimed 117 wickets in his career, showing great form in 2024 with 35 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 17.20. Meanwhile, Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney took top honors in the women's categories for their exceptional performances.

