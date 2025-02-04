Aston Villa Secures Marco Asensio: Midfield Mastery on Loan

Aston Villa has secured the services of Spanish attacking midfielder Marco Asensio on loan from Paris St Germain until the season's end, as announced by the Premier League club this Monday.

Asensio joined PSG as a free agent in July 2023 after thriving with Real Madrid, winning three Champions Leagues and three LaLiga titles. Despite a successful first season in France, this term has seen limited playtime, with only 18 minutes over the last eight league fixtures under manager Luis Enrique.

The 29-year-old, who boasts 38 appearances for Spain, expressed enthusiasm for working under Villa manager Unai Emery and is eager to contribute positively to the team. Aston Villa, currently ranked eighth in the league, is set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup's fourth round this coming Sunday.

