Victor Nelsson Joins AS Roma: A Strategic Loan Move

AS Roma have secured a loan deal for Danish centre-back Victor Nelsson from Galatasaray, with an option to buy. The agreement includes a loan fee and potential bonuses, while Nelsson's contract with Galatasaray extends until 2027.

Updated: 04-02-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:59 IST
AS Roma have announced the signing of Danish centre-back Victor Nelsson from Galatasaray on a loan agreement. This temporary transfer incurs a fee of 500,000 euros, and AS Roma may make the move permanent for 10 million euros, plus up to 2 million euros in bonuses, as confirmed by Galatasaray.

The Turkish Super Lig club also revealed that Nelsson's contract has been extended to the end of the 2026-2027 season. The deal allows AS Roma the option to purchase Nelsson outright before the conclusion of the current football season.

The transfer agreement was finalized on Tuesday, with currency exchanges calculated at a rate of $1 equaling 0.9667 euros.

