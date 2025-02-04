West Ham Shuffle: Steidten Steps Aside as Potter Assembles New Team
Tim Steidten is leaving West Ham United following the arrival of new manager Graham Potter, who brought in his own head of recruitment, Kyle Macaulay. Steidten played a crucial role in recruitment, previously bringing in Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes. West Ham acknowledge Steidten's contribution as they transition under Potter's leadership.
In a significant move, West Ham United's technical director, Tim Steidten, has left the club after new manager Graham Potter appointed his own head of recruitment, Kyle Macaulay.
Formerly at Chelsea, Potter brought Macaulay, who has been with him since their days at Swedish club Ostersund, to fill the role. Steidten, instrumental in West Ham's recruitment strategy, now seeks new opportunities.
Steidten had previously overseen a significant transfer budget aimed at building a strong squad; however, under Julen Lopetegui, the team struggled, leading to changes in management. As the club undergoes transition, West Ham extends gratitude to Steidten for his efforts in enhancing the team.
