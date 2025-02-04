Left Menu

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb of Haryana clinched the gold in women's singles at the 38th National Games. Tamil Nadu's Satish Kumar won gold in men's singles and doubles. The competitions showcased notable performances, including top seeds and important withdrawals, highlighting the intensity and talent present at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:15 IST
Anmol Kharb

Anmol Kharb, the rising badminton star from Haryana, continued her impressive form by securing gold in the women's singles at the 38th National Games, defeating top seed Anupama Upadhyaya.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Satish Kumar Karunakaran claimed two golds—one in men's singles against Suryaksh Rawat and another in men's doubles. He also teamed up with Aadya Variyath for gold in mixed doubles.

Other notable achievements include Karnataka's Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat in women's doubles, while Lakshya Sen, a top-ranked national player, withdrew from the competition, impacting the home crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

