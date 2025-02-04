Left Menu

Chennai Heat Triumphs Over Punjab Warriors in Intense InBL Pro U25 Match

Chennai Heat defeated the Punjab Warriors 77-65 at the InBL Pro U25, thanks to Keith Kiner's crucial plays in the final quarter. Arvinder Singh and Shakem Johnson each scored 14 points, helping the Heat maintain their lead amid fierce competition at Thyagraj Indoor Stadium.

Player in action. (Picture: InBL Pro U25). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Heat emerged victorious with a hard-fought 77-65 win against the Punjab Warriors in the InBL Pro U25 event at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. Keith Kiner's impressive 19-point performance played a critical role in sealing the victory, particularly with his clutch plays in the final quarter.

The game began with Chennai Heat showcasing a robust defensive strategy. Deepak Choudhary and Shakem Johnson effectively guarded their basket against the Warriors' advances. After a scoreless opening two minutes, Arvinder Singh broke through with a decisive three-pointer, sparking the Heat's offensive momentum.

Throughout the match, the Heat maintained a narrow lead amid intense pressure. Significant contributions came from Indian national players Arvinder Singh and Shakem Johnson, each scoring 14 points. Despite the Warriors' valiant efforts to close the gap, including key plays by Stokley Chaffee and Lucas Barker, the Heat's defense and strategic shot-making secured the win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

