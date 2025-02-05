Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Pushes Uncapped Star Mitch Owen for Champions Trophy Spot

Australian cricket icon Ricky Ponting suggests taking a bold move by selecting uncapped 23-year-old Mitch Owen for the ICC Champions Trophy in light of Mitchell Marsh's back injury. Owen's remarkable Big Bash League performance has caught Ponting's eye, advocating for his potential as a quick fit in international cricket.

  • Australia

In a move that could shake up the Australian cricket squad, former captain Ricky Ponting has put forth an intriguing suggestion for the ICC Champions Trophy. With Mitchell Marsh sidelined due to a back injury, Ponting is advocating for the selection of Mitch Owen, a 23-year-old uncapped player who impressed in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Ponting's proposal comes as the deadline for finalizing Australia's squad approaches, necessitating a replacement for Marsh, a pivotal figure in the limited-overs setup. Owen, who dominated the BBL with a striking performance, has emerged as Ponting's choice, especially after amassing 452 runs and two centuries.

Despite the bold nature of this proposition, Ponting believes Owen's all-rounder skills and recent form make him a strong contender. Cameron Green, another potential replacement, is still recovering from injury, thus leaving gaps in the middle order of the Australian team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

