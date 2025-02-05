England Prepare for Champions Trophy Amid T20 Disappointment

England's captain Jos Buttler expressed optimism about his team's preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy, despite a disappointing 1-4 loss in the T20I series against India. Buttler highlighted the importance of playing in similar conditions, with both India and Pakistan sharing some ground characteristics.

Buttler expects veteran batter Joe Root to play a crucial role in the ODI series against India and the trophy matches, citing his wealth of experience and form. Root's return to the squad is seen as a significant boost ahead of England's challenging campaign.

In response to cricket's evolving format landscape, Buttler discussed the relevance of the 50-over game amidst the rise of T20 and franchise leagues, while appreciating Rohit Sharma's positive impact on India’s playing style. He reiterated the need for execution in maintaining an aggressive play ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)