Ferrari Welcomes Back Zhou Guanyu as F1 Reserve Driver

Ferrari reinstates Zhou Guanyu as a Formula One reserve driver following his departure from Sauber. Zhou, China's first F1 driver, shares the reserve role with Antonio Giovinazzi. He also maintains connections with a new General Motors-backed team planning a 2026 F1 entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ferrari announced the appointment of Zhou Guanyu as a reserve driver for its Formula One team on Wednesday, marking a return to the Italian outfit for the Chinese driver after losing his race seat with Sauber.

Zhou, who previously raced with Sauber for three seasons, will share the reserve duties with Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi. The change comes as Oliver Bearman transitions to compete with Haas, another Ferrari-powered team.

Zhou also maintains a connection to the new General Motors-backed Cadillac team, set to join Formula One in 2026. The team, managed by Graeme Lowdon, will initially utilize Ferrari engines until General Motors supplies their own components.

