Jharkhand's Treasury Turmoil: Fake Salary Withdrawal Scandal Unfolds

In a decisive move, Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore ordered a comprehensive investigation into suspected fraudulent salary withdrawals across government treasuries statewide. This directive, issued on Friday, indicates heightened scrutiny following evidence of scams at the Bokaro and Hazaribagh sites.

Concrete steps included letters to the Home Secretary and Director General of Police urging a detailed review of accountant and bill clerk postings. Furthermore, a probe report was demanded from the Finance Secretary, focusing on salary payments statewide. Arrests have been made in connection with a substantial Rs 28 crore treasury scam in Hazaribagh.

The Finance Minister stressed the neglect in enforcing the treasury code, which mandates responsibility for such withdrawals lying with the Drawing and Disbursing Officers. Emphasizing adherence to guidelines, he called for transfers of long-serving personnel and further inspections, especially in areas like Palamu, which also reported irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)