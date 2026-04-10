Shifting Sands: Political Realignments in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal's assembly, has stirred the political waters by alleging that early members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are being marginalized within the party.

On Friday, Adhikari claimed that those who once faced challenges from CPI(M) while growing the TMC are now sidelined. Advising these leaders to shift allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he inducted TMC's Bikash Narayan Chowdhury, a key figure from Mangalkot, into the BJP.

Adhikari further asserted that Chowdhury had been instrumental in leading protests against CPI(M) and had previously been a zilla parishad member multiple times. As West Bengal gears up for its assembly elections in 2026, Adhikari suggests more leaders may defect to the BJP, strengthening its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)