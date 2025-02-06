Neymar's Emotional Return: A Birthday Comeback at Santos

Brazilian forward Neymar made an emotional comeback to Santos, his childhood club, in a 1-1 draw with Botafogo during the Brazilian Paulista Championship on Wednesday.

The Urbano Caldeira stadium was a scene of celebration, with fans lighting up their mobile phones to welcome the star, who signed for Santos after a 12-year absence. Neymar, who turned 33, entered the match in the second half but struggled to find his rhythm after a long injury layoff.

After a first-half penalty put Santos ahead, Botafogo equalized in the 67th minute via Alexandre de Jesus. Despite a red card against Botafogo's Wallison, Santos couldn't capitalize on their numerical advantage. "Coming back to Santos was indescribable," Neymar remarked post-match. "It reminded me of how much I love playing football."

