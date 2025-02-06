Left Menu

Neymar's Emotional Return: A Birthday Comeback at Santos

Neymar returned to Santos in a 1-1 draw against Botafogo in the Brazilian Paulista Championship, marking his first game back after a long hiatus and recovering from a knee injury. Despite high expectations, the match highlighted the challenges he faces as he seeks to revitalize his football career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:12 IST
Neymar's Emotional Return: A Birthday Comeback at Santos
Neymar

Brazilian forward Neymar made an emotional comeback to Santos, his childhood club, in a 1-1 draw with Botafogo during the Brazilian Paulista Championship on Wednesday.

The Urbano Caldeira stadium was a scene of celebration, with fans lighting up their mobile phones to welcome the star, who signed for Santos after a 12-year absence. Neymar, who turned 33, entered the match in the second half but struggled to find his rhythm after a long injury layoff.

After a first-half penalty put Santos ahead, Botafogo equalized in the 67th minute via Alexandre de Jesus. Despite a red card against Botafogo's Wallison, Santos couldn't capitalize on their numerical advantage. "Coming back to Santos was indescribable," Neymar remarked post-match. "It reminded me of how much I love playing football."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025