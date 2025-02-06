Conceicao's New Signings Shape AC Milan's Game

AC Milan's coach Sergio Conceicao expressed satisfaction with the performance of new recruits Joao Felix, Santiago Gimenez, and Kyle Walker after their impactful display in the Coppa Italia win against AS Roma.

Felix and Gimenez, recent additions on transfer deadline day, teamed up for Milan's third goal in the 3-1 victory, while Walker contributed in defense during the quarter-final clash.

Conceicao, aiming for a style similar to his successful tenure at Porto, praised his players' adaptability and intelligence, while emphasizing the need for further development and greater defensive solidity.

(With inputs from agencies.)