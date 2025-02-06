Conceicao's New Signings Shape AC Milan's Game
AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao praised new signings Joao Felix, Santiago Gimenez, and Kyle Walker for helping him implement his style of play. Despite limited training, these players have quickly adapted, contributing to a 3-1 Coppa Italia victory over AS Roma. Conceicao seeks further improvements to strengthen the team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:47 IST
AC Milan's coach Sergio Conceicao expressed satisfaction with the performance of new recruits Joao Felix, Santiago Gimenez, and Kyle Walker after their impactful display in the Coppa Italia win against AS Roma.
Felix and Gimenez, recent additions on transfer deadline day, teamed up for Milan's third goal in the 3-1 victory, while Walker contributed in defense during the quarter-final clash.
Conceicao, aiming for a style similar to his successful tenure at Porto, praised his players' adaptability and intelligence, while emphasizing the need for further development and greater defensive solidity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement