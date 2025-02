Marcus Stoinis Shifts Focus: Retirement from ODIs to Pursue T20 Career

Marcus Stoinis, a key figure in Australian cricket, has announced his retirement from one-day internationals to concentrate on his T20 career. The decision, effective immediately, removes Stoinis from Australia's Champions Trophy squad.

His retirement comes after a notable ODI career, highlighted by Australia's 2023 World Cup win, but recent squad changes saw him replaced during key matches. Despite his brief return for a series against Pakistan, Stoinis chose to shift his focus.

Cricket Australia's Andrew McDonald praised Stoinis for his contributions over the past decade, acknowledging his leadership and popularity. Stoinis leaves a void in the team, necessitating a reshuffle, especially with existing player injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)