BWF to Trial New 3x15 Badminton Scoring System

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is preparing to trial an innovative 3x15 scoring system, targeting a revamped format to engage new audiences. This shift, set to start in April, comes after BWF's Council meeting in Kuala Lumpur, where the proposal was endorsed.

The 3x15 system aims to replace the current 3x21 system, promising faster-paced games with increased excitement per point. The testing will occur over a six-month period in select competitions, including Continental Championships and various Grade 3 tournaments.

Post-testing, the BWF will survey stakeholders and potentially propose the new system at their 2026 Annual General Meeting. Historically, BWF has experimented with multiple scoring formats to optimize the sport's appeal, health benefits, and scheduling efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)