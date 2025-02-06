Chennaiyin FC's Quest for a Strong ISL Finish at East Bengal Showdown

Chennaiyin FC's head coach, Owen Coyle, acknowledged the hurdles faced by his team this season but remained resolute in planning a strong finish. The path to redemption begins at their Indian Super League encounter against East Bengal FC, scheduled for Saturday in Kolkata. The first leg ended in favor of the Red and Gold Brigade, and with their overall head-to-head balanced at two victories apiece, the upcoming clash at the Salt Lake Stadium promises high stakes.

During Thursday's pre-match press conference, Coyle emphasized the eagerness of his squad to return to play. 'The boys are eager to compete once more,' he remarked, referencing a contentious decision in the previous Kerala Blasters match. 'We've moved past the incidents, but we need to focus on winning games now. Criticisms are part of football, but change lies within our hands,' Coyle stated in the club's release.

Goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz echoed the sentiment of team unity and anticipation. 'What's done is done, and we must focus on each upcoming match to give our best performance. We've been unlucky, yet we're determined to compete strongly against East Bengal,' Nawaz noted. With potential Super Cup and AFC berths on the line, Coyle confirmed winger Laldinliana Renthlei's absence due to injury but saw Vignesh Dakshinamurthy returning to training, increasing options as they aim for a robust end to the season.

