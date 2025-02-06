Left Menu

Golden Moments Await: Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will feature more than 200 gold medals over 10 days of competition. Key sports include track cycling, swimming, and para sports. A notable highlight is the return of the Commonwealth Mile. The prestigious event spans 10 sports across four venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glasgow | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:41 IST
The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games is set to be a sports extravaganza with over 200 gold medals in the offing over 10 days of competitive action. The event, which is the 23rd edition of these Games, will see para sports, track cycling, and swimming being the main highlights.

The Games will take place from July 23 to August 2, 2026, featuring a '10-sport programme' concentrated in four venues within an eight-mile radius of the city. Among the new additions is the mixed 4x400m relay, and making its comeback since 1966 is the Commonwealth Mile.

Scheduled events include artistic gymnastics, athletics and para athletics, 3x3 basketball, boxing, swimming, bowls, judo, netball, and weightlifting, among others. The para sport program has expanded, promising a record 47 medal events, affirming Glasgow 2026 as an exciting prospect for fans and athletes alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

