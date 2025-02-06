Indian Tennis Stars Shine in Chennai Open Semifinals

In the ongoing Chennai Open ATP Challenger event, Indian tennis duo Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni secured their place in the semifinals with a decisive 6-3, 6-4 victory over Egor Agafonov and Evgenii Tiurnev during Thursday's quarterfinal matches.

Similarly, the Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth displayed dominance, defeating Zimbabwe's Courtney John Lock and Japan's Rio Noguchi with a 6-2, 6-2 scoreline, advancing comfortably into the semifinals.

In the singles category, top seed Billy Harris progressed to the quarterfinals with a straight-sets win, while high-profile players Lloyd Harris and Aslan Karatsev were unexpectedly eliminated from the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)