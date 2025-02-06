Left Menu

Indian Tennis Stars Shine in Chennai Open Semifinals

Defending champions Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni reached the semifinals of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger event. Another Indian team, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth, also advanced. Top seed Billy Harris continued his run in singles, while notable players like Lloyd Harris and Aslan Karatsev were knocked out.

Updated: 06-02-2025 19:56 IST
In the ongoing Chennai Open ATP Challenger event, Indian tennis duo Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni secured their place in the semifinals with a decisive 6-3, 6-4 victory over Egor Agafonov and Evgenii Tiurnev during Thursday's quarterfinal matches.

Similarly, the Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth displayed dominance, defeating Zimbabwe's Courtney John Lock and Japan's Rio Noguchi with a 6-2, 6-2 scoreline, advancing comfortably into the semifinals.

In the singles category, top seed Billy Harris progressed to the quarterfinals with a straight-sets win, while high-profile players Lloyd Harris and Aslan Karatsev were unexpectedly eliminated from the tournament.

