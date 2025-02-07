Madrid Showdown: Real's Redemption Quest Against Atletico

Real Madrid, despite leading LaLiga, approaches Saturday's clash with Atletico Madrid eager to dispel mounting doubts. Having faltered against top contenders, the derby represents a critical juncture for the reigning champions.

Under scrutiny after Champions League defeats to AC Milan and Liverpool, Real seeks redemption, particularly after Barcelona delivered heavy domestic blows. Atletico, meanwhile, arrives in formidable form, hot on Real's heels in the standings.

Injuries exacerbate Real's challenges, with notable absences in defense. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has resorted to creative lineup adjustments, while Atletico could capitalize on their stability, eyeing a pivotal shift in the title race.

