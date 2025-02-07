Left Menu

High-Stakes Negotiations: PGA Tour's Strategic Moves to Secure Saudi Investment

PGA Tour officials, including Commissioner Jay Monahan, met with President Donald Trump as they negotiate a pivotal investment deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). This potential collaboration aims to unify men's professional golf, despite Justice Department scrutiny. Key players like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are involved in the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:33 IST
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan recently met with President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss a significant investment deal with Saudi Arabian backers of rival LIV Golf. The talks represent a crucial step towards a unification of men's professional golf.

Monahan, along with PGA Tour board member Adam Scott, urged Trump to engage in the negotiations, citing benefits for the sport and international relations. A statement, also endorsed by Tiger Woods, highlighted the potential progress towards a finalized deal.

The agreement with the Saudi Public Investment Fund attracted Justice Department interest, but recent developments, including a $1.5 billion commitment from North American sports owners, signal major financial strides. As talks continue, the prospect of PIF's minority involvement could reshape golf's competitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

