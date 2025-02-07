Left Menu

Marco Odermatt's Golden Triumph at Saalbach: A Super-G Victory

Marco Odermatt claimed the men's super-G gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach with a dominant performance. He was a second faster than Austria's Raphael Haaser. Odermatt celebrated his first major victory in the super-G, marking a highlight in his illustrious skiing career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:23 IST
Marco Odermatt cemented his status as a Swiss skiing sensation with a resounding victory in the men's super-G at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach. His impeccable run secured Switzerland its first gold medal of the championships.

Odermatt outpaced Austria's Raphael Haaser by a full second, while Norway's Adrian Smiseth Sejersted claimed the bronze. Reflecting on his triumph, Odermatt expressed his satisfaction with his performance, noting that he felt in perfect harmony with his skis from the start.

With this victory, Odermatt, already a three-time overall World Cup champion, added a significant milestone to his career by winning his first super-G medal at a major event, solidifying his dominance in skiing's elite disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

