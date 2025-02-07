Marco Odermatt's Golden Triumph at Saalbach: A Super-G Victory

Marco Odermatt cemented his status as a Swiss skiing sensation with a resounding victory in the men's super-G at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach. His impeccable run secured Switzerland its first gold medal of the championships.

Odermatt outpaced Austria's Raphael Haaser by a full second, while Norway's Adrian Smiseth Sejersted claimed the bronze. Reflecting on his triumph, Odermatt expressed his satisfaction with his performance, noting that he felt in perfect harmony with his skis from the start.

With this victory, Odermatt, already a three-time overall World Cup champion, added a significant milestone to his career by winning his first super-G medal at a major event, solidifying his dominance in skiing's elite disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)