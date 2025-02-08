Donald Trump's Stormy Relationship with American Football

Donald Trump, set to become the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl, has a complex history with American football.

During his presidency, Trump clashed with the NFL over players kneeling during the national anthem. This controversy mirrored his earlier involvement in the sport, which saw him buy into the USFL and compete with the NFL, ultimately leading to the league's collapse.

Trump's ambitions to own an NFL team have been evident, but the pursuit has been fraught with financial and legal challenges. Recent criticisms of the NFL's political stances highlight his ongoing influence in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)