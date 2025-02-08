Kujur's Historic Sprint: National Games Records Shattered

On the opening day of the National Games' athletics competition, Odisha's rising star, Animesh Kujur, set the track ablaze by clocking a Games record-equalling time of 10.28 seconds to win the men's 100m gold medal. His outstanding performance highlighted a day filled with high-quality competition from athletes across the country.

A total of 10 gold medals were awarded, with Maharashtra and Services collecting two each. Meanwhile, states like Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana each secured golds in various events, signaling a competitive start to the Games.

The 21-year-old Kujur, who is the current 100m silver medallist at both the Federation Cup and National Inter-State Championships, matched the record he sought to break. Performances in other categories, including the women's 100m and 10,000m, showcased numerous record-breaking runs and remarkable athletic feats throughout the day's events.

(With inputs from agencies.)