Left Menu

Kujur's Historic Sprint: National Games Records Shattered

Animesh Kujur of Odisha earned a gold medal in the men's 100m at the National Games, matching the event record of 10.28 seconds. He was among various athletes claiming victories over several events as Maharashtra, Services, and other states collected medals on the competition's opening day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:28 IST
Kujur's Historic Sprint: National Games Records Shattered

On the opening day of the National Games' athletics competition, Odisha's rising star, Animesh Kujur, set the track ablaze by clocking a Games record-equalling time of 10.28 seconds to win the men's 100m gold medal. His outstanding performance highlighted a day filled with high-quality competition from athletes across the country.

A total of 10 gold medals were awarded, with Maharashtra and Services collecting two each. Meanwhile, states like Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana each secured golds in various events, signaling a competitive start to the Games.

The 21-year-old Kujur, who is the current 100m silver medallist at both the Federation Cup and National Inter-State Championships, matched the record he sought to break. Performances in other categories, including the women's 100m and 10,000m, showcased numerous record-breaking runs and remarkable athletic feats throughout the day's events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025