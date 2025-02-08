Kujur's Historic Sprint: National Games Records Shattered
Animesh Kujur of Odisha earned a gold medal in the men's 100m at the National Games, matching the event record of 10.28 seconds. He was among various athletes claiming victories over several events as Maharashtra, Services, and other states collected medals on the competition's opening day.
On the opening day of the National Games' athletics competition, Odisha's rising star, Animesh Kujur, set the track ablaze by clocking a Games record-equalling time of 10.28 seconds to win the men's 100m gold medal. His outstanding performance highlighted a day filled with high-quality competition from athletes across the country.
A total of 10 gold medals were awarded, with Maharashtra and Services collecting two each. Meanwhile, states like Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana each secured golds in various events, signaling a competitive start to the Games.
The 21-year-old Kujur, who is the current 100m silver medallist at both the Federation Cup and National Inter-State Championships, matched the record he sought to break. Performances in other categories, including the women's 100m and 10,000m, showcased numerous record-breaking runs and remarkable athletic feats throughout the day's events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
