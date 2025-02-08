Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Suns' Showdown, Breezy's Triumph, and Super Bowl Excitement

This week in sports highlights, Devin Booker leads the Phoenix Suns to a thrilling victory, Breezy Johnson secures gold in Alpine skiing, and women's flag football shines in the Super Bowl spotlight. Meanwhile, Jake Paul criticizes Canelo Alvarez, and the mixed format of the Australian Open is scrapped due to player feedback.

In an NBA showdown, Devin Booker scored a remarkable 47 points, leading the Phoenix Suns to a 135-127 victory over the Utah Jazz in overtime. Grayson Allen's pivotal shooting helped clinch the win in a dramatic conclusion.

Alpine skiing saw a historic moment as Breezy Johnson captured the women's downhill gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships. The event marked her first major medal following her return from a 14-month suspension.

The NFL spotlighted women's flag football during the Super Bowl week in New Orleans, emphasizing the growth of women's sports. With its upcoming Olympic debut, the NFL aims to attract more women and girls to the sport.

