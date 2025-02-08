Sports Highlights: Suns' Showdown, Breezy's Triumph, and Super Bowl Excitement

In an NBA showdown, Devin Booker scored a remarkable 47 points, leading the Phoenix Suns to a 135-127 victory over the Utah Jazz in overtime. Grayson Allen's pivotal shooting helped clinch the win in a dramatic conclusion.

Alpine skiing saw a historic moment as Breezy Johnson captured the women's downhill gold at the Alpine World Ski Championships. The event marked her first major medal following her return from a 14-month suspension.

The NFL spotlighted women's flag football during the Super Bowl week in New Orleans, emphasizing the growth of women's sports. With its upcoming Olympic debut, the NFL aims to attract more women and girls to the sport.

