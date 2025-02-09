England's Dramatic Triumph: Itoje Lauds Ambition in Six Nations Comeback

In a gripping Six Nations encounter, England captain Maro Itoje lauded his team's audacity and courage after Elliot Daly's late try secured a 26-25 victory over France, rescuing a match that had appeared to be slipping away.

The tense showdown saw Louis Bielle-Biarrey score his second try, giving France the lead with just five minutes left. However, Daly, making a comeback after England's bitter defeat to France in last year's tournament, came off the bench to score the decisive fourth try. Fin Smith, named man-of-the-match, seamlessly converted, reclaiming the role from a struggling Marcus Smith.

The victory ended England's series of defeats against top-tier nations and reinvigorated their pursuit of the Six Nations title, following an opening loss to Ireland. Coach Steve Borthwick emphasized ambition and risk-taking, leading to a satisfying result he called a testament to the team's perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)