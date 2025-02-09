Left Menu

Britain Triumphs Over Canada in Thrilling SailGP Final

In a gripping SailGP final on Sydney Harbour, Dylan Fletcher's British team triumphed over Giles Scott's Canada, extending their series lead. Britain overcame Canada's initial lead, while Australia faced penalties. New Zealand, despite challenges, secured a morale-boosting win ahead of the Los Angeles leg.

In an electrifying SailGP final on Sydney Harbour, Dylan Fletcher led Britain's team to a stunning victory over Giles Scott's Canadian side, extending their lead in the series standings.

Initially, Canada held a strong lead but was overtaken by the British team around Shark Island, clinching Britain's first event win since last season.

New Zealand, after a shaky start, managed a second place and a win in subsequent races, boosting their confidence ahead of the Los Angeles series stop in March.

