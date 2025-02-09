Britain Triumphs Over Canada in Thrilling SailGP Final

In an electrifying SailGP final on Sydney Harbour, Dylan Fletcher led Britain's team to a stunning victory over Giles Scott's Canadian side, extending their lead in the series standings.

Initially, Canada held a strong lead but was overtaken by the British team around Shark Island, clinching Britain's first event win since last season.

New Zealand, after a shaky start, managed a second place and a win in subsequent races, boosting their confidence ahead of the Los Angeles series stop in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)