Spin Mastery: Australia's Triumph on Turning Tracks

Australia secured a 2-0 series victory against Sri Lanka in Galle, thanks to strategic batting and effective spin play. Despite challenging spinning conditions, Australian batters, led by Steve Smith, excelled by adapting individual techniques. Their bowlers also dominated, claiming 30 out of 40 Sri Lankan wickets.

Updated: 09-02-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 13:45 IST
Australia's cricket team has achieved a dominating 2-0 series victory against Sri Lanka, with strategic precision in batting against spin playing a decisive role in Galle.

During the series, Australia showcased batting excellence. Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Josh Inglis hit hundreds in the first test, while Smith and Alex Carey continued the momentum in the second.

Spin bowlers Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon played pivotal roles, claiming 30 out of the 40 Sri Lankan wickets. Sri Lanka's captain admitted that their approach lacked consistency compared to Australia's superior execution throughout the series.

