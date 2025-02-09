Spin Mastery: Australia's Triumph on Turning Tracks

Australia's cricket team has achieved a dominating 2-0 series victory against Sri Lanka, with strategic precision in batting against spin playing a decisive role in Galle.

During the series, Australia showcased batting excellence. Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Josh Inglis hit hundreds in the first test, while Smith and Alex Carey continued the momentum in the second.

Spin bowlers Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon played pivotal roles, claiming 30 out of the 40 Sri Lankan wickets. Sri Lanka's captain admitted that their approach lacked consistency compared to Australia's superior execution throughout the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)