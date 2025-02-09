Rohit's Heroics Secure Series Win for India

In a thrilling display of cricket, India secured a six-wicket victory over England in the second ODI, clinching the series with a 2-0 lead. Leading from the front, captain Rohit Sharma delivered an impressive century.

Sharma's remarkable innings saw him score 119 from 90 balls, supported by a 136-run partnership with Shubman Gill. This innings saw Rohit surpass Rahul Dravid's count of international centuries, marking his 49th career century.

Earlier, England reached a respectable total of 304, with Joe Root and Ben Duckett contributing significant fifties. However, India's bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, dismantled England's batting line-up, leading to their ultimate triumph.

