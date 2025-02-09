Left Menu

Rohit's Heroics Secure Series Win for India

India claimed a series win over England, thanks to a centurion knock by Rohit Sharma, who surpassed Rahul Dravid's international centuries total. Sharma's formidable partnership with Shubman Gill helped chase down England's 304. Ravindra Jadeja was notable in India's bowling attack. India leads the series 2-0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of cricket, India secured a six-wicket victory over England in the second ODI, clinching the series with a 2-0 lead. Leading from the front, captain Rohit Sharma delivered an impressive century.

Sharma's remarkable innings saw him score 119 from 90 balls, supported by a 136-run partnership with Shubman Gill. This innings saw Rohit surpass Rahul Dravid's count of international centuries, marking his 49th career century.

Earlier, England reached a respectable total of 304, with Joe Root and Ben Duckett contributing significant fifties. However, India's bowlers, led by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, dismantled England's batting line-up, leading to their ultimate triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

